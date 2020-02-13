















































The government is issuing a white paper on the long-awaited Melamchi drinking water project on Thursday.Sources said the Ministry of Water Supply will issue the white paper organizing a program today.

The white paper will include the work progress and the remaining task of the Melamchi drinking water project.According to the ministry, the project work will be completed in the next six months.Amidst criticisms that the then CPN-UML is reluctant in taking the ownership of insurgency, Oli is taking part in 2nd People’s War Day following the party unification.

According to the notice issued by the NCP Central Office, Dhumbarahi, both chairpersons Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal are participating in the event.A tribute assembly will be organized in commemoration of the martyrs killed during the decade-long Maoist insurgency at Dhumbarahi at 9 am.

The then CPN (Maoist) had launched the insurgency on February 13, 1996 (Falgun 1, 2052 BS) and the armed conflict continued for 10 years until the Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA) was signed in November, 2006.Over 17,000 people were killed during the armed insurgency and the whereabouts of as many as 1,500 others is still unknown.Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is observing the People’s War Day in commemoration of the martyrs killed during a decade-long Maoist insurgency on Thursday.











