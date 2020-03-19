Economic Digest a daily morning email digest is basically a relatable summation of important business news from Nepal into easy-to-understand summaries.Petroleum Dealers Association Koshi chapter has urged consumers not to go by rumors of a shortage of fuel.The Association has also requested consumers not to hoard petroleum products, more than required, and based on the baseless rumor that the border points with India would shut down.

The petroleum dealers are always dedicated to the service of their customers & the sale and distribution of fuel is being carried out as normal as in the past.NEA to cut power in some areas in the capital until Saturday.Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has decided to cut power for eight hours in some parts of the capital until Saturday.

Birendra Chowk Gandhi Mod, Hatti Danda, Force Park, and areas around Tribhuvan International Airport will remain without power from 9 am to 4 pm, according to NEA.The power will remain cut due to the up-gradation of the Gothatar feeder under the Jorpati Distribution Center system.

NAC suspends Kuala Lumpur flight services.Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has suspended its regular flight service to Kuala Lumpur due to fear of coronavirus.The National flag carrier stalled its Kuala Lumpur flight service after the Malaysian government put a ban on the entry of foreigners into its country to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus.

NAC in a statement said the Kuala Lumpur flight services will remain stalled until further notice starting March 17.Govt stops import of edibles from eight countries.The government of Nepal has finally stopped providing permits to import food items from eight countries that have been listed at high risk for coronavirus.

According to the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC), it has stopped providing the permit to import edibles from China, South Korea Japan, Italy, Iran, France, Germany, and Spain.COVID-19 fear prompts drastic cuts in international flights.The fear over the spread of COVID-19 has prompted drastic cuts in the international flights at the country’s only international airport, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The international airline companies operating flights to and from TIA have cut the number of flights significantly.TIA General Manager Devendra KC said 45 to 50 international flights used to be operated daily at TIA in normal conditions. Only 29 international flights have been handled today, he added.NRB Governor Nepal completes his tenure.Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Chiranjeevi Nepal has completed his five-year tenure on Tuesday.Economist Nepal was appointed as the 16th governor of the central bank in March 2015. Deputy Governor Chintamani Shiwakoti has been assigned the role of acting Governor.

