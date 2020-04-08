Read Time: 26 Second

Minister Nemwang did a wonderful job by seizing the chance of a lockdown! Such is the road to Kathmandu !! Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Vasantakumar Nemwang is making full use of the lockdown. Work on marking lanes, zebra crossings and traffic signals is currently underway in various areas of the Kathmandu Valley, recently blacklisted and added layers. A group of laborers has been mobilized to carry out the necessary protective measures in the valley’s road construction.

