















































Meiju-nephew scandal. The niece of the nephew sent a video of masturbating in the bathroom – mistakenly.“Five sets of personal protective equipment were given to each ministry of social development in seven provinces. Hospitals have been directed to separate isolation beds,” said Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.Hospitals outside Kathmandu valley lack testing kits, manpower, infrastructure and necessary equipment to treat suspected coronavirus patients.Authorities of government and private hospitals — BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Seti Zonal Hospital, Mechi Zonal Hospital, Hetauda Hospital Manipal Teaching Hospital, Lumbini Provincial Hospital and many others — The Himalayan Times spoke to said they did not have proper facilities to prevent & contain the coronavirus outbreak. The hospitals also lack isolation wards and facilities to treat critically ill patients.4 Persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus were admitted to the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital Teku today.They include 3 Nepalis who had returned from South Korea recently & a Chinese national.Speaking to media persons Dhakal said more masks would be made available & manpower at the TIA health desk would be increased from tomorrow.The minister also advised people not to organise parties & events with a gathering of large number of people.The ship’s captain had addressed passengers earlier to say he did not know when they could dock, and that one guest who was critically ill on Friday was taken off the ship, Aleteanu said. The ship has increased its offering of television programs to help passengers pass the time, she said.The predicament of the Grand Princess was reminiscent of the Diamond Princess cruise liner, also owned by Carnival Corp , the world’s leading cruise operator.It was quarantined off Japan in February and was for a time the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside China.

Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, told a news conference at the White House on Saturday that a total of 2.1. million coronavirus tests will have been shipped to non-public labs by Monday, as the Trump administration aims to counter criticism that its response to the disease has been sluggish.2 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.More than half of all US states have reported cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. As the outbreak takes root, daily life has become increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.Watch full video interview right here:











Related