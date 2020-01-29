



































The second Nagarkot festival is to be held in a bid to make the Visit Nepal Year-2020 a success.The main slogan of the festival is “Natural heritage, art and culture, and tourism development; bases for Nagarkot progress’.

Preparations are over for the festival to be held at Batase hill from January 24 to 26, shared Nabin Gurung, chairperson of the host organisation, Nagarkot Naldum Tourism Development Committee.

The festival aiming at attracting more tourists to Nagarkot is to be held at an estimated cost of Rs 4.6 million, informed committee’s vice-chair Dhan Bahadur Lama.The festival will have stalls exhibiting food varieties, local agro products, indigenous art and culture, and tourism promotion. There will be cultural & musical performances from 13 noted singers, artists and comedians during the festival.We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.

According to a notice issued by provincial Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law, the public holiday was announced in line with the decision taken by a cabinet meeting held on January 12.

All institutions under the purview of Bagmati Province government will remain closed tomorrow on account of the cultural festival, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs in Kathmandu.











