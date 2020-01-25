









































Look at the dang … after the fire inside the rectum .. Mr. Gaib, Dang Deukhuri Sitalapur.The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25000 square-meter lot slated for completion Feb 3.The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 in just 6 days to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries & killed about 800 people.Masks were mandatory in public & images from the city showed empty shelves as people stocked up for what could be an extended isolation.

Train stations the airport & sub ways were closed, police checked incoming vehicles but did not entirely close off roads.Hospitals in Wuhan were grappling with a flood of patients & a lack of supplies.The hospital featured individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.Normally bustling streets malls & other public spaces were eerily quiet in Wuhan on the second day of its lock down.The cities are Wuhan where the illness has been concentrated & 9 of its neighbors in central China’s Hubei province.Some users on Weibo said their family members had sought diagnoses but were turned away at hospitals that were at capacity.At least 8 hospitals in Wuhan issued public calls for donations of masks googles gowns & other protective medical gear according to notices online.Administrators at Wuhan University People’s Hospital set up a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations.

The “Fever Control Command Center” of the city of Huanggang also put out a call for donations publicized by the state-run People’s Daily asking for medical supplies medicine & disinfection equipment.Masks were mandatory in public & images from the city showed empty shelves as people stocked up for what could be an extended isolation.

Related