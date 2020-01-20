









































Members of the TRC include Prachanda Raj Pradhan, Mana Dahal, Bishnu Pokharel and Govinda Gautam.The recommendation committee constituted to nominate office bearers of the two transitional justice mechanisms –Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission of Investigation on the Enforced Disappeared Persons — today submitted its nominations.The draft of the bill states that local level governments will be allowed to issue the licence and award the contract to develop such projects to any promoter even if the bidding company does not have any prior experience in developing hydropower projects.

The bill further states that if the hydropower project falls in two adjoining local levels then the authority to make the decision for such projects will be transferred to the provincial government.

Moreover, if any hydropower project is located in two provinces then the central government will have the authority to make the decision. Until now all hydropower projects that have been developed or are being developed have been done as per decisions made by the central government.The aforementioned provisions have been included as per the spirit of the federal governing system to share power and water resources among all three layers of governments.Speaking at a press meet organised by Press Organisation Nepal at Mahendranagar, Nepal held that the government should settle the Kalapani dispute on the basis of facts and evidences. “It is a good time to resolve the border dispute when both Nepal and India have strong and stable governments,” he said.

He argued that India had a chance to win the confidence of neighbours.

In a different context, Nepal informed that his party had been deliberating on the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the United States. “After comprehensive discussion at the Standing Committee, the party will hold discussion on the MCC at the Central Committee,” Nepal said.











