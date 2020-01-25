









































China is swiftly building a 1000 bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people sickened hundreds & prompted unprecedented lock downs of cities during the country's most important holiday.On the eve of the Lunar New year transportation was shut down Friday in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.

The cities are Wuhan where the illness has been concentrated & 9 of its neighbors in central China’s Hubei province.

“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources” Wuhan authorities said in a Friday notice the city is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing.

The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25000 square-meter lot slated for completion Feb 3.The SARS hospital was built from scratch in 2003 in just 6 days to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries & killed about 800 people.

The hospital featured individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.Normally bustling streets malls & other public spaces were eerily quiet in Wuhan on the second day of its lock down.

Masks were mandatory in public & images from the city showed empty shelves as people stocked up for what could be an extended isolation.

Train stations the airport & sub ways were closed, police checked incoming vehicles but did not entirely close off roads.Hospitals in Wuhan were grappling with a flood of patients & a lack of supplies.

Videos circulating online showed throngs of frantic people in masks lined up for checks.

Some users on Weibo said their family members had sought diagnoses but were turned away at hospitals that were at capacity.At least 8 hospitals in Wuhan issued public calls for donations of masks googles gowns & other protective medical gear according to notices online.Administrators at Wuhan University People’s Hospital set up a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations.

The “Fever Control Command Center” of the city of Huanggang also put out a call for donations publicized by the state-run People’s Daily asking for medical supplies medicine & disinfection equipment.

The notice added that at the moment they wouldn’t accept supplies from foreign countries.Authorities were taking precautions around the country.

In the capital, Beijing, major public events were canceled, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations.













