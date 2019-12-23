



































Farmers in northern Bara have come to realise the abundance in prospects of medicinal herbs farming.

They are converting fields that see frequent disturbance from army worm & other wild animals to medicinal herbs farming land.

Iman Singh Lama of Jeetpur-Simara Sub Metropolitan city-16 had started Chamomile farming 3 years ago in an area of 0.625 acres of land. igured that not only were the seeds & technical assistance provided free of cost by the Natural Resources Industries Pvt Ltd but also that carrying out the Chamomile farming itself was not very complicated. Technical Advisor of NRIPL, Ajay Kumar Jaiswal informed that the farming is currently being carried out in about 250 acres of land which includes Mentha & Chamomile farming. Over 200 farmers are undertaking this venture where in 218.75 acres of land is covered by Chamomile in areas of Manaharwa, Lamidanda, Ramnagar, Painitol, Dumarwana among others & the remaining 31.25 acres are covered by Mentha added Jaiswal.We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.













