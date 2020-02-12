



































As many as 4 people died and 15 others sustained critical injuries in a tractor accident that occurred at Bulingtar rural municipality in the district on Tuesday night.The incident took place when the ill-fated tractor, Lu 4 Ta 2556, heading to Bulingtar from Chharchhare of Dandajheri met with the accident, said Bulingtar Police Post.

The deceased have been identified as Yamsing Saru Magar, 50, Nar Bahadur Susling Magar, 32, police constable Lil Bahadur Saru Magar, 25, and Purna Prasad Makim Magar, 45, of Bulingtar rural municipality-3, confirmed District Police Office Nawalparasi.The injured have been taken to Bharatpur Hospital. The condition of the two among those injured is said to be critical.











