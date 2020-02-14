















































NEPAL.A new building of Chandrakot Campus, based in Chandrakot Rural Municipality in Gulmi was inaugurated today.The building was constructed with the assistance of Government of India.Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Nepal, Praphullachandra Sharma represented the embassy at the event.

Chief of Chandrakot Rural Municipality Drona Bahadur Khatri, District Coordination Officer Bhaktiram Marasini and local political and community leaders also attended the event, according to a press statement of the embassy.Established in 2008 at the initiative of local people, Chandrakot Campus aims to impart higher education to students, who are unable to pursue higher studies in Palpa, Butwal, Kathmandu, among other cities, due to poor economic condition.Chandrakot Campus is a community campus affiliated to Tribhuvan University and has been running programmes in Bachelor in Humanities, Management and Social Science. More than 90 per cent of the students studying at the campus are girls.

The campus has fulfilled aspirations of economically poor and socially backward students, particularly girl students, who were deprived of higher education in the absence of educational institutions in the region, stated the embassy.The newly-built campus building constructed with Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs 40.99 million, is a three-storey building comprising twelve classrooms, office building and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor.The newly-built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning ability of students. Government of India is delighted to be associated with the project, which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education, the statement read.











