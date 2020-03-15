















































All the foreigners visiting Nepal from Sunday will be kept on 14-day quarantine to a bid to combat coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 5,800 people globally.They will be sent to quarantine directly from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).The Ministry of Health had come with the decision on Thursday in efforts to prevent cross-border infections. Several countries have introduced such rulings.

Travelers including Nepali nationals coming from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Spain.countries, however, will be given entry to Nepal once they produce the coronavirus-free certificates to the Nepali authorities at the Tribhuvan International Airport and other entry points.The government has already stopped the on-arrival visas of these countries.However Nepalis will be asked to stay in 14 days in isolation at their respective homes.On the other hand, The Meteorological Forecasting Division has stated that there is a chance of isolated brief rain or thundershowers at 1 or 2 places of the hilly regions on Sunday.

In a weather bulletin issued for today, the met office said that the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.Nepal is currently having an impact of westerly wind, MFD said.













