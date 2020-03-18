

















































Coronavirus has been confirmed in 11 Nepalis living in foreign countries.1 person had tested positive for the deadly virus in Nepal.6 Nepalis have been infected in Portugal, two each in Qatar and the UAE and one in Australia.A Nepali returnee from Wuhan, China was tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal.

Some 2,000 Nepalis in Qatar and 69 in Portugal have been placed under quarantine.Mean while the death toll from coronavirus has reached 7,518 across the globe as of Tuesday night.On the other hand, An American national has been found dead in a hotel here on Tuesday.

According to police Mark Scholefield 70 holding passport number 595624712 was found dead in a hotel room at Lakeside at around 9 am this morning.Police said that further investigation was underway.



