Jio Extends Incoming Calls Validity for All Subscribers

Jio says it has extended the incoming call validity for all its users to support them during the coronavirus lockdown that is in place until May 3. The new move by Jio comes just after BSNL extended incoming calls validity for all its subscribers until May 5. Airtel and Vodafone Idea also announced validity extensions of their low-income subscribers. All four telcos are also providing options to recharge the prepaid accounts without visiting any stores and while staying at home.

As per the latest update, Jio subscribers are said to continue to receive incoming calls during the lockdown. The operator says the extension will notably not be limited to a certain group of people and will be provided to all customers. This is unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea that both are offering extended incoming calls validity specifically for their low-income subscribers.

However, Jio hasn’t provided any particular date until which it has extended the incoming calls validity. It is supposed to be at least until the lockdown gets over. Also, it isn’t clear whether the extended validity will be available to everyone whose plan has expired since the lockdown started.

Airtel is particularly offering incoming calls to over 30 million low-income subscribers on the basis of average revenue per user (ARPU). Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is providing the extension to over 90 million customers who are using a feature phone.

Similar to other telcos, BSNL has also extended incoming calls validity for all its subscribers whose prepaid packs have expired during the lockdown and are having almost zero balance. The state-owned operator has extended the validity to May 5.

Recently, Jio also introduced Jio Associate programme that is claimed to incentivise users who recharge prepaid accounts of their friends, family, or acquaintances, who aren’t able to recharge using a digital channel and can’t go to a physical outlet during the lockdown. The programme is accessible through the JioPOS Lite app that was launched earlier this month. However, the operator hasn’t provided any details about the commission it will offer under the programme.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea also have similar initiatives to offer benefits to users recharging other customers. Airtel is calling its programme “Earn From Home” under which it is offering an outright cut of four percent in recharge amount. In contrast, Vodafone has the #RechargeforGood programme to provide up to six percent cashback on recharges done for other subscribers.