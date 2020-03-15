

















































The death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 5,835 as the deadly virus continued its march across the world.406 persons lost their lives from coronavirus across the globe in the past 24 hours.The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 152 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance, the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan.

A total of 156,536 have been affected across the globe.Mean while Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it — the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants — as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.

More borders snapped shut around the globe on Saturday and Sunday: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S., which days ago barred travelers from most of Europe, will extend the ban to Britain and Ireland.In the Philippines, thousands of police and soldiers started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves.Mean while China, where the virus first appeared late last year, continued to relax its drastic restrictions, illustrating the way the center of gravity in the crisis has shifted westward toward Europe. The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

There are at least 2,816 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reported.In Britain, the death toll nearly doubled from the day before to 21, and the number of people infected rose to over 1,100. Ireland had 90 confirmed cases & 1 death as of Friday.Greece’s infection total approached 230 with three deaths, and police there arrested 45 shopkeepers Saturday for violating a ban on operations.

European countries took steps to isolate themselves from their neighbors.Denmark closed its borders and halted passenger traffic to and from the country. Travelers will be turned away at the border if they are unable to show that they have “a legitimate reason” to enter — for example, if they are Danish citizens or residents.Poland planned to close is borders at midnight and deny all foreigners entry unless they lived in Poland or had personal ties there. The Czech Republic & Slovakia took similar action. Lithuania said it was introducing border checks at the frontiers with Poland and Latvia.Russia said its borders with Norway and Poland will be closed to most foreigners beginning Sunday.

In the Middle East Iran’s death toll reached 611, with nearly 13,000 infections, including senior government officials.In the Pacific New Zealand announced that incoming passengers, including citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days, with few exceptions.The measures increasingly mirror those taken by China, which in January quarantined more than 60 million people, starting with the epicenter, Wuhan, in the province of Hubei.

The spread of COVID-19 in China has slowed dramatically, according to the National Health Commission. After reporting thousands of new cases per day only a month ago, the commission said Saturday that there were 13 new deaths and just 11 new cases, including people who recently arrived in China from other affected countries like Italy.

Wuhan is now the only city in Hubei still designated "high-risk."Several Hubei municipalities are gradually resuming public transportation and reopening businesses. Parks, museums and art galleries have reopened in Shanghai.




