









































avenges revenge, kills 2 U.S. Army, US and Iran fierce war.A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport turning farm land on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris & killing all on board.The crash of Ukraine International Airlines came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US soldiers.

But both Ukrainian & Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737 800 aircraft.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

His office said he had cut his visit to Oman short & was returning to Kyiv because of the crash.

The country’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk confirmed the casualty toll.“Our task is to establish the cause of the crash of the Boeing & provide all necessary help to the families of the victims” said parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov in a Facebook statement.The plane had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport by almost an hour.

It took off to the west but never made it above 8,000 feet in the air according to data from the flight-tracking website Flight Radar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.It remains unclear what happened.

Qassem Biniaz a spokesman for Iran’s Road & Transportation Ministry said it appeared a fire struck 1 of its engines.The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane sending it crashing in to the ground Biniaz said.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency.Hassan Razaeifar the head of air crash investigation committee said it appeared the pilot couldn’t communicate with air-traffic controllers in Tehran in the last moments of the flight.

He did not elaborate.Ukrainian authorities have offered to help with the investigation of the plane crash.

“We’re preparing a group of specialists in order to help with the search operation & the investigation of the cause of the crash” Honcharuk said.The plane fully loaded with fuel for its 2,300 kilometer flight slammed into farm land near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran.Videos taken immediately after the crash show blazes lighting up the darkened fields before dawn.

Resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he had been watching the news about the Iranian ballistic missile attack on US forces in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen.

Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.“I heard a massive explosion & all the houses started to shake.

There was fire every where” he told The Associated Press.

“At first I thought the Americans have hit here with missiles & went in the basement as a shelter.

After a while I went out & saw a plane has crashed over there.

Body parts were lying around everywhere.”The plane carried 167 passengers & nine crew members from different nations on its flight to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Biniaz said.

The crash killed all on board Iranian emergency officials & Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.The majority of the passengers were Iranian nationals Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported citing Iranian authorities.

Staff at the Boryspil airport in Kyiv where the plane was headed told the AP that passengers on this flight are usually Iranian students coming back to Ukraine after winter holidays.











