IP closure in Lipetsk

To close the IP in Lipetsk, it is necessary to collect a package of documents and visit the competent institutions. An important financial issue is how much it costs to close an IP in Lipetsk – more about the procedure and rules for the liquidation of commercial activities below.

Procedure for closing a business in Lipetsk

State registration of the termination of economic activity as an individual entrepreneur implies a sequence of actions established by law.

First of all, they stop working with employees: a notice is given in writing in 2 weeks. At the same time, personalized employee records are submitted to the Pension Fund and Social Insurance Fund. Amounts due are due: payroll balance, vacation pay, etc.

At the same time, an entrepreneur needs to contact state organizations for reconciliation of debts that might have arisen during the course of private activity, and if necessary, pay fines and debts. After the final settlements, the bank accounts registered at the IP are closed, and the latest incomes are declared. If the business involved the use of a cash register, it is deregistered in the tax. There was a seal – an act of its destruction is being drawn up.

It is important to inform the counterparties: partners, suppliers, shareholders and others.

Package of papers

After that, it’s time to apply to state authorities with a request to close the IP in Lipetsk.

The package of securities that are requested by the tax service includes:

identity card and individual tax number of the entrepreneur,

document on state registration of the enterprise,

a check confirming the state duty

application for state registration of termination by an individual of activity as a business entity.

Application for closing IP

The new application form No. 26001 for the liquidation of IP in Lipetsk, which has been in force since 2013, has simplified the filling out of the form.

In total – 4 points. The first indicates the personal data of the entrepreneur: Name, TIN, OGRNIP. In the second paragraph, the applicant chooses the option of obtaining documents from the tax on the liquidation of IP: by mail, personally in the hands of a businessman or proxy. Contact details are also indicated here: telephone and email. The third paragraph is filled in by the tax inspector (enters the position, last name), and the fourth – by the notary in case of confirmation of the signature (if the entrepreneur does not submit the application personally).

The signature of the businessman is put in the presence of the tax inspector.

An empty application form is available for download from the Federal Tax Service website or directly in the “window” of the tax office where papers are submitted. When typewriting is used, 18 fonts are used, with manual filling, black paste, printed capital letters.

Liquidation of IP with debts

If during the period of work a private enterprise has debts to state and non-state authorities and individuals, they are paid. Will they close the IP in Lipetsk, if there is no way to do this? The answer, to the delight of entrepreneurs, is positive. True, the debts do not disappear and are registered with a citizen even after making an entry in the Unified State Register of Industrial Enterprises on the cessation of economic activity as a business entity. If a citizen does not pay the amounts due himself, they are charged through the court.

Therefore, if such a decision has already been made, it is recommended to officially close the business as soon as possible. At the very least, compulsory insurance premiums are not accrued, and the amount of debt does not increase. It is also important to remember the accrual of fines for late accruals.

Price and deadlines for closing IP

160 rubles – this is the size of the state fee, which is paid through Sberbank or another bank for the details issued by the tax service. If assisting firms and third parties are involved in submitting the application, then their services are additionally paid.

Information on the termination of an individual’s activities as an individual entrepreneur is entered into the Unified State Register of Enterprises within 5 days from the date of submission of securities to the tax authority. The extract from the state register and the certificate of closure of the IP, which are issued to the hands of the former entrepreneur, confirms the fact.

Where to go in Lipetsk

Businessmen for official registration of the closure of IP in Lipetsk contact the Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service, where the company was registered (10a Revolyutsii sq.). You can remotely transfer the application using Russian Post (registered mail) or online services (through your personal account on the website of the Federal Tax Service). Offline and online tools for providing public services to citizens can also help with closing a private business: Multifunctional centers and the State Services portal.

