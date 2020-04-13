IP closure in Krasnoyarsk

Traditionally, many business entities with the form of ownership “individual entrepreneur” are interested in the topic “liquidation of IP Krasnoyarsk.” Although official statistics show a steady increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises in the easternmost millionaire city of Russia, the closure of IP Krasnoyarsk is a relatively frequent service.

Content 1 Procedure for the elimination of IP in Krasnoyarsk

2 Required Papers

3 Application form for closing IP

4 Liquidation of IP with debts

5 Cost and terms

6 Where to go in Krasnoyarsk

The procedure for the elimination of IP in Krasnoyarsk

Liquidation of a private enterprise is a troublesome procedure, especially if the owner plans to close an IP with debts in Krasnoyarsk. However, a competent approach and preliminary preparation will simplify the official procedure.

The algorithm of legally significant actions includes the following steps:

reconciliation in the tax service, pension fund and social insurance for the presence of debts;

legal “farewell” to employees: 2 weeks notice, calculation, reporting RSV-1 and 4-FSS, deregistration in the PFR and FSS;

declaration of recent income;

deregistration of the cash register and destruction of the seal (drawing up an act);

informing stakeholders and counterparties;

cancellation of company accounts with mandatory notification of departmental and non-departmental organizations;

payment of state duty;

collecting a package of papers for contacting the tax service.

Required paper

To document the fact that IP was closed in Krasnoyarsk, the owner prepares the following package of documents:

passport and TIN;

“Passport” of the enterprise – certificate of state registration;

check on payment of state duty;

statement.

Copies are submitted to the civil service employee, originals are taken with them to verify the information entered in the application.

The fact that there is no debt to the Pension Fund and the Social Insurance Fund is confirmed by submitting a request to these departments by the tax inspector. The entrepreneur himself does not take a certificate.

Application form for closing IP

To officially confirm his desire to liquidate the IP in Krasnoyarsk, the entrepreneur fills out an application in the form of No. 26001. OGRNIP, full name and TIN of the owner, contact details and method of receiving notification from the tax – such information is entered into this document. In place, in the presence of a tax inspector, a businessman puts his signature. It also contains information about the employee who accepted the package of papers – his position, full name. and signature. The form has a place for notarization of the applicant’s signature. This part is completed if the entrepreneur submits an application through third parties. Information is entered into the form in black paste, in capital letters. The form is also drawn up in a typewritten form, for this an empty sample is previously downloaded from the Federal Tax Service website.

Liquidation of IP with debts

As throughout the country in the unofficial capital of Siberia, the same rules for the elimination of IP with outstanding debts apply. By law, it is possible. In fact – the debts must be paid off, including through the court.

Individuals-entrepreneurs are fully financially responsible for financial actions, their debts are not alienated, not transferred to third parties and have no statute of limitations. The official registration of the fact of liquidation of the enterprise is not a basis for non-payment of debts. The only benefit is that no new fees are charged. It is possible to open a new business when the debt is closed.

Cost and terms

The cost of closing an IP in the center of the Krasnoyarsk Territory is 160 rubles. This amount of state duty is paid by the entrepreneur before submitting an application.

5 days from the receipt of securities are allotted to the tax service for entering information on the closure of IP into the Unified State Register of Private Entrepreneurs Consequently, after this period, the citizen will receive an extract and a certificate that confirm the fact of termination of economic activity as an individual entrepreneur. The procedure takes a little longer (up to 10 days) if the package of papers was submitted through the MFC.

Where to contact in Krasnoyarsk

There are several options for submitting an application with accompanying papers to the tax office: