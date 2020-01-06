



































Intensive attack by Iran on US military camp, major casualties reported.The tensions between Iran & the US heightened today after the Iranian Quds Force chief Major-General Qassem Soleimani & Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport in the morning.

This prompted international investors to flock towards gold which is considered a safe haven investment at times of turmoil.

Hence the gold price went up in the domestic market FeNeGoSiDA stated.The gold prices went up twice during this trading week between December 29 & January 3.The federation has stated that the gold price was also hit by the expensive dollar Rs 114.50 today in the domestic market. as its price had bobbed there after the precious yellow metal had reached this level a number of times most recently on Thursday.The soaring price of the bullion has dented its demand in the local market with jewellers complaining of muted business even during the festive & wedding seasons.

As per FeNeGoSiDA per day gold trade has fallen to 10 kg from 25 kg in this period last year.

Amidst this the import of gold & silver has declined significantly in the current fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal 2018 19.

According to the Department of Customs a total of 1,250 kg of gold was imported in the first 5 months of the current fiscal a staggering 61.78% drop compared to the import of 3,271 kg of the precious yellow metal in the corresponding period of last fiscal.Watch full report along with video right here:











