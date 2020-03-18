

















































Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been quarantined after he tested positive for coronavirus.The 59-year-old politician, who also heads the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, confirmed the news to Austrian TV channel oe24.The grandson of the last Emperor of Austria, Charles I of Austria, is said to have begun experiencing symptoms last week.He however said he is ‘fine’ and termed the virus ‘annoying’.On the other hand, District Administration, Kavre has lifted an indefinite curfew in Panauti of the district from Tuesday night.

The curfew was lifted from 8 pm after the situation returned to normalcy, according to District Police Office.Tension flared in Panauti after two persons died after being hit by a tipper on Monday.

Junimaya Gole 27, and her child were seriously injured when they were hit by the tripper, Ba 5 Kha 5480. They died while undergoing treatment at Scheer Memorial Hospital.The situation normalized as an FIR was lodged against the tipper driver Nawaraj Thapa.As an online media, We always believe that news is for everyone & all the people have an equal right to receive true & factual information at anytime, anywhere.We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.

