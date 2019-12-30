



































Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve & New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities & shopping in the Asian financial hub which has seen a rise in clashes between police & protesters since Christmas.Events dubbed suck the eve & shop with you are set for New Year's Eve on Tuesday in areas including the party district of Lan Kwai Fong the picturesque Victoria Harbour & popular shopping malls according to notices on social media.

A pro-democracy march on January one has been given police permission & will start from a large park in bustling Cause way Bay & end in the central business district. Organisers Civil Human Rights Front were behind the peaceful million+ marches in June & held a mass protest earlier in December which they said around 800,000 people attended.“On New Year’s Day we need to show our solidarity … to resist the government.

We hope Hong Kong people will come on to the streets for Hong Kong’s future” said Jimmy Sham a leader of the group.The protests began in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China where courts are controlled by the Communist Party & have evolved in to a broader pro-democracy movement. Police said they would deploy crowd control patrols on Tuesday & urged marchers on Wednesday to remain peaceful.In a Facebook post Police Commissioner Chris Tang thanked his frontline officers for guarding Hong Kong’s safety & stability & issued a warning to protesters.Hundreds of people gathered in the central district on Monday night to remember people that have been killed or injured during the protests.











