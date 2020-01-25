









































In Kathmandu, like this … see immediately … On reaching Bhagya Neupane, all the villages gathered, Tattato Khabar.All Nepal Football Association Kaski Chair person Milan Gurung who had filed a First Information Report against the Gandaki Provincial Assembly member Rajiv Gurung (Deepak Manage) has been taken into police custody on Friday.Milan Gurung was taken into police custody for investigation based on a complaint lodged against him for providing a cheque to a third party of a bank account with insufficient fund informed Spokes person at Kaski District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajkumar KC.

It has also been learnt that ANFA Kaski Chair Gurung had physically man handled a businessman in his own shop in Pokhara.Milan Gurung is also the treasurer of the organising committee of ongoing Chief Minister Cup Football Tournament.

Earlier Gurung had claimed that he was verbally abused & beaten by PA member Deepak Manange ahead of the inauguration of the football tournament in Pokhara on Tuesday.Police arrested Manange a Nepal Communist Party provincial law maker from Hotel Paradise in Pokhara on Thursday afternoon after Kaski District Court issued a warrant for his arrest based on a complaint lodged by Milan Gurung on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Kaski District Administration Office on Friday gave an order to keep Manange in jail for an additional 2 days to carry out further investigation.He was taken to the DAO today after being charged of criminal offence.













Related