



































In Australia, with the other side of the ring, the brain. Who is Ravi’s family, seeking justice for Ravana?Talks between warring factions of the Nepali Congress made significant head way this evening with the 2 sides reaching tentative agreement on issues related to constitution of the Nepal Students Union & extension of tenure of Tarun Dal’s central working committee.The 2 sides had yesterday agreed to devise a calendar for the 14th National Convention & present it in the CWC besides increasing the number of party departments from 28 to 41.

While NC Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi represented the establishment faction led by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba the rival faction led by senior leader Ramchandra Paudel was represented by Prakash Man Singh Hriday Ram Thani & Dilendra Prasad Badu in the talks.

The talks held at Singh’s residence at Chaksibari began at around 5:30pm & lasted for around 2 hours.As per the developments so far Deuba camp will have the leadership in both the NSU & Tarun Dal.

In the to be-formed committees of the sister wings, Deuba & Paudel camps will have representation based on the ratio of their representation in the previous working committees.Talking with online medias Nidhi said although they did not discuss exact percentage of representation they would ensure both the sides got respectable shares.The 2 sides however have yet to reach an agreement on the number of office bearers in the NSU & Tarun Dal.

They are discussing prospects of having either 1 office bearer for 1 post or multiple office bearers for single post.

“The issue of office bearers in Tarun Dal is almost agreed but that in the NSU remains to be resolved” said Nidhi.The 2 sides have decided to meet again tomorrow morning at Chaksibari after briefing today’s development to their respective leaderships.“We, including Sitaula, will meet tomorrow morning at Paudel’s residence while Nidhi will also brief his group before sitting for a concluding meeting at Chaksibari” Badu told.

“Hopefully we will conclude things in 1 or 2 meetings tomorrow before going for the CWC slated for the afternoon.”











Related