



































Nepal keeps hold of its 18th position in the latest International Cricket Council Men's 1 Day International rankings.

Nepal has a rating of 19 with 152 points in weighted eight matches as per the new ranking chart.It slid to the 18th position from 17th in last month’s ranking.The United Arab Emirates & Papua New Guinea respectively hold the 19th & 20th positions with ratings of nine & zero.

They are the only 2 countries behind Nepal in the ICC rankings.

England holds the top most position with an assigned rating of 125 with 6,745 points while India, New Zealand, Australia & South Africa respectively.

