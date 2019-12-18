



































Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has urged the United Kingdom to invest in Nepal's hydropower, tourism & road projects. During a courtesy meeting with the newly-appointed Ambassador of UK to Nepal Nicola Pollitt today Minister Khatiwada said that Nepal could be a good place for the UK government & British investors to invest in the aforementioned sectors along with Nepal's improved business environment.

“UK is a good market for Nepali products & we intend to expand trade relationship with the country.The 2 countries will soon ink a pact on double taxation avoidance on goods” said Minister Khatiwada adding that the government will facilitate trade & investment to & from the UK.He also apprised Pollitt on Nepal’s development agendas state of country’s economy improved tax & revenue administration & the country’s trade status with the international market.He also mentioned that tourism, hydropower & roads sectors in Nepal had high investment potential & urged the British government to help Nepal enhance its trade sector.On the occasion Finance Minister Khatiwada also urged the UK government to help Nepal promote its tourism in the UK & increase the inflow of tourists from the United Kingdom.

Mean while Ambassador Pollitt said that her priority during her tenure would be to further enhance bilateral & trade relationship between Nepal & the UK. Watch exclusive video interview right here:











