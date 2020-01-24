



































The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) won 16 out of 18 National Assembly seats in the elections held today.The main opposition party Nepali Congress could not win a single seat.Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, which had forged electoral alliance with the NCP won two seats from Province 2 where the party had formed a coalition government with Samajwadi Party-Nepal.

However, SP-N, which had a strong base in Province 2, could not win any seat as its coalition partner RJP-N had forged electoral alliance with the NCP in Province 2.One NA member will be nominated by the president.

According to Spokesperson for the Election Commission Raj Kumar Shrestha, 99.22 per cent voters of the electoral college cast their votes in today’s election.The electoral college for NA members comprises PA members and chiefs and deputy chiefs of local levels.

As many as 2,056 voters, including 550 from provincial assemblies and 1,506 from local levels, were eligible to vote.A PA member’s vote carries weightage of 48, whereas a vote of chief or deputy chief of a local level carries weightage of 18.

According to the Election Commission, of the 550 PA members, only 545 cast their votes today and out of 1,506 chiefs and deputy chiefs, only 1,495 voted.

As per the Election to the Members of the National Assembly Act-2017, Upper House elections must be held 35 days before the tenure of one-third of the NA members expires.The 19 seats being represented by various political parties will fall vacant on March 3.













Related