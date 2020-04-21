Huawei Nova 7 Series Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Images

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7, and Nova 7 SE, which are expected to launch on April 23, have leaked online in alleged live images. The leaked images not only suggest the design of the upcoming phones but also tip the specifications. The details came out courtesy of a post on Weibo with several photos of the smartphones. Huawei Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 have been tipped to be powered by Kirin 985 SoC, while Nova 7 SE is expected to feature Kirin 820 5G chipset.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Looking at the Weibo post, Nova 7 Pro can be seen with a hole-punch display that is curved at the sides. The display is said to be 6.57-inch in size with a screen resolution of 2340x1080pixels. Slight bezel at the bottom was also noticeable.

A pill-shaped dual-camera setup at the front is also apparent in the images. The two cameras are expected to comprise of a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera. An image of the back of the phone divulged how the rear camera setup is going to look like. Nova 7 Pro can be witnessed packing four cameras vertically adjacent to each other. The camera module may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Users of this phone will also reportedly be able to put to use the 50X zoom feature of the camera.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro is tipped to run Android 10 out of the box and pack the Kirin 985 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. Users may also have two options when it comes to internal storage, 128GB and 256GB. There is no word yet on the expandable storage option and capacity. As for the phone’s battery capacity, it is expected to stand at 4000mAh, supporting 40W fast charge. The 178 grams Huawei smartphone may have 160.36 x 73.74 x 7.98mm dimensions.

Huawei Nova 7 specifications (expected)

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Nova 7 has also had its images leaked, wherein its hole-punch display panel is apparent. It will reportedly pack a slightly smaller 6.53-inch OLED screen, when pitted against Nova 7 Pro, with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels.

Just like it’s higher-end sibling in the series, Nova 7 is expected to feature Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM with two onboard storage options of 128GB and 256GB. This phone is tipped to run EMUI 10.1 on top of Android 10.

Huawei has kept the camera arrangement of Nova 7 at the rear the same as Nova 7 Pro. Even three of Nova 7’s camera sensors are said to be identical to the Nova 7 Pro, with the 8-megapixel periscope shooter being an exception, which has been replaced by an 8-megapixel regular telephoto camera having f/2.4 aperture in this case. For the other three, the phone may come with 64-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It is said to come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The battery capacity of the upcoming Nova 7 is expected to be 4000mAh with 40W fast charging support. Buyers of this smartphone will reportedly get five colour options including red, blue, green, purple, and black. Its dimensions are anticipated to be160.64 x 74.33 x 7.96 millimetres and it weighs 180 grams.

Huawei Nova 7 SE specifications (expected)

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Nova 7 SE is expected to be the most affordable phone in the series. It is the phone of which the least details are known so far.

The front panel of Nova 7 SE is visible in the Weibo post. It will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display. This phone is also likely to run EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10, but is expected to include Kirin 820 5G SoC as its processor, unlike the other two phones. Nova 7 SE may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The number of camera sensors at the rear of the phone is not known yet but one of them is said to be 2-megapixel f/2.4 lens.

Battery capacity in Huawei Nova 7 SE is reportedly going to be at 4000mAh, supported by a 40W fast charging technology. The dimensions of the 189-gram phone are tipped to be 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.58mm.