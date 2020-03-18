















































All 9 individuals who had their health checkups tested negative for COVID-19 in Siraha-10.The 9 people of Siraha-10, recently came from India were found sick.They underwent medical checkup at Janaki hospital and their lab report tested negative for coronavirus.

District health office chief Krishna Dev Yadav said that the test of all nine individuals is negative and they were sent home Monday night.However they were found suffering from common cold and cough.

Drinking Water Minister Bina Magar has submitted a memorandum to Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Aryal demanding to resolve Nepal-India border issue.A team led by Minister Magar handed over a six-point memorandum to Minister Aryal on Tuesday.

They have demanded to regain encroached land, establishing missing border pillars and a parliamentary team investigate the issue.Receiving the memorandum, Minister Aryal said that she will do the needful in an agreement with political parties.





Related