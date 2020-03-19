Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Lekh Raj Bhatta has urged one and all not to hoard daily essential commodities.Speaking at a program titled COVID-19 Impact: Supply Management organized by Public Administration Association of Nepal at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Supply on Wednesday, Minister Bhatta assured that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure the smooth supply of daily essential commodities.

“Don’t go by rumors, there is no problem with the supply management, the government is tightening regulations. Don’t hoard and don’t panic,” said Minister Bhatta.Minister Bhatta said there is no shortage of daily basic commodities including foodstuffs, medicine, petrol and diesel in the market and assured that the government will ensure smooth supply.“The government is expediting monitoring activities and punishing those involved in creating an artificial shortage taking advantage of COVID-19.”On the other hand, 2 Netherlanders have gone missing along Annapurna Circuit route since last Monday.

According to Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN), the missing are Madeleine Der Pirk and Algae Spronken.They had left for an Annapurna Circuit trek on March 9.

According to Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal (TAAN), the missing are Madeleine Der Pirk and Algae Spronken.They had left for an Annapurna Circuit trek on March 9.

They went out of contact in the course of heading to Jomsom from Thorong La pass, said TAAN.

We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.

