









































Hima | The state of virtue is not stopped.Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, gave the death toll for the rescue workers. Gov Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalized Wednesday. There was no further information on their conditions.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.The second avalanche struck Wednesday as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims, private NTV television reported, adding that fog and heavy snow were hampering the rescue efforts.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window & escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.

We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.“A migrant worker based in South Korea, he had returned home five days ago and was admitted in the emergency ward with complaints of high fever and throat pain for the past three days,” said BPKIHS Emergency ward In-charge Dr Gyanendra Malla, adding, the patient was taken to Kathmandu in the night itself, doubting he had been infected with corona virus.

The hospital, as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus, if any case turns up for treatment, has constituted a separate coronavirus rapid response team. The 12-member team is headed by the hospital Director Dr Gauri Shankar Sah.Though the virus hasn’t been reported so far in the east the hospital had formed the rapid response team as precautionary step, sources said.

“As patients from as far as Janakpur and Indian state of Bihar come here for treatment, we can’t totally rule out suspected cases coming to the hospital for treatment, hence the formation of the team,” said director Dr Sah.We highly evaluate & provide comprehensive reporting & commentary on the politics, business, culture, travel, fashion, sports & education of Nepal in an attractive & elegant manner.











Related