

















































America has announced new travel restrictions on Europe to combat the spread of the coronavirus, BBC reported.In a televised address on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said all travel from Europe would be suspended for the next 30 days, effective from Friday midnight.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Mr Trump said.But he said the “strong but necessary” restrictions would not apply to the UK, where 460 cases of the virus have now been confirmed.There are 1,135 confirmed cases of the virus across the US, while 38 have already died.(With inputs from agencies)

