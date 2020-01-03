



































The National Assembly today unanimously adopted a stricture, directing the government to intensify the ongoing diplomatic initiative & launch high-level political efforts to resolve Nepal-India border dispute in the Kalapani region. Proposed by ruling Nepal Communist Party Chief Whip Khim Lal Bhattarai & supported by main opposition Nepali Congress NA Chief Whip Sarita Prasain the stricture also directed the government to take to logical conclusion the initiative taken by Nepal-India High-Level Technical Committee on resolving border-related issues.

Presenting the stricture in the House Bhattarai said the entire nation’s attention had been drawn towards the recently-published Indian political map that depicted the Kalapani region comprising Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh & Kalapani as Indian territory.“Against the backdrop of unprecedented national unity we table this stricture to make sure the government takes stronger diplomatic & high-level political initiatives to keep Nepali land free of encroachment & to ensure Indian security forces stationed in the Kalapani region are withdrawn” said Bhattarai presenting the stricture in the House.

He said Nepal was claiming the Kalapani region as its territory not on the basis of arguments but on the basis of historical facts & proofs.

“As per the international river principle the Mahakali River’s origin is Limpiyadhura & the region on the eastern side is Nepali territory” said Bhattarai.Prasain said the government should hold dialogue with India based on historical facts & proofs.

“We present this stricture jointly as we rise above partisan interests on an issue as sensitive as national boundary” she said.Nepali Congress law maker Radheshyam Adhikari said Nepal-India relations were multi-dimensional & that the government needed to ensure Nepal’s relations with India were not jeopardised while trying to resolve border-related issues. According to Gyawali the Sugauli Treaty map determined Nepal’s border on the eastern River & western sides Kali River where as the treaty of 8 December 1816 determined Nepal’s borders on the southern side from Koshi river to Rapti river.

The treaty of 1823 ensured Nepal got back Banke Bardiya Kailali & Kanchanpur & the treaty of 7 January 1875 determined Daduwa water shed of Dang as Nepal-India border.











