









































A rocket attack on a base near Kirkuk Iraq killed a US civilian contractor & wounded several US & Iraq military personnel.

A US official told CNN the United States saw similarities between the rocket attack & past attacks that have been linked to a Shiite militia in Iraq believed to be backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the Pentagon US forces conducted air strikes at 5 facilities in Iraq & Syria controlled by a Shiite military group known as Kataib Hezbollah.

American officials have blamed the group for attacks on US-Iraq military facilities including the 1 that killed the US civilian contractor 2 days earlier near Kirkuk.At least 25 people were killed in the US air strikes the Popular Mobilization Units a Tehran-backed Shiite militia also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said in a statement.Before the airstrikes the United States had been pushed to the brink of retaliation against Iran or its proxies specifically after attacks last summer on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf & oil facilities in Saudi Arabia & Iran’s downing of a US drone in June.

US strikes 5 facilities in Iraq & Syria 02:17 December 31.Pro-Iranian protesters attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad scaling walls & forcing the gates open.

The protesters were demonstrating against the American air strikes on the Iran-backed militia group in Iraq.

Trump threatened Iran warning the country’s leaders would be held responsible for any death or destruction after the attack.The United States deployed 750 troops from a unit in Fort Bragg North Carolina to protect the embassy.Trump said he ordered a precision drone strike at the Baghdad airport to terminate Soleimani a top Iranian commander who was plotting imminent & sinister attacks on Americans diplomats & military personnel.”

Others were killed in the attack.”We took action last night to stop a war.

We did not take action to start a war” Trump said in a statement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida











