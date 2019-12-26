









































Good news came from Darchula early in the morning, after Nepal did so within the boundaries, stir in India.BP Koirala Memorial Planetarium Observatory & Science Museum Development Board has made arrangement for viewing the solar eclipse with the help of telescope from 8:00 am today. Executive Director of the board Dr Sanat Kumar Sharma said arrangement has been made for general public to observe the solar eclipse through a telescope.

According to Sharma solar filter has been fitted in the telescope based at the board’s office at Kirtipur to observing the eclipse safely. Nepal Astronomical Society has also made arrangement for viewing the solar eclipse with the help of a telescope.

This facility will be available for the interested people at the society’s office at Battisputali President of the society Suresh Bhattarai said.The board has also made public the facts related to the partial solar eclipse.

It has shared with public the facts & figures of the eclipse to be observed from Kathmandu, Mahendranagar & Bhadrapur.As per the facts shared by the board the eclipse will start at 8.43 am in Kathmandu at 8.38 am in Mahendranagar & at 8.48 am in Bhadrapur.

The eclipse will reach its median time at 10.01 am in Kathmandu at 9.52 am in Mahendranagar & at 9.59 am at Bhadrapur.

The eclipse will end at 11.33 am in Kathmandu at11.19 am in Mahendranagar & at 11.27 am in Bhadrapur.

Duration of the eclipse will be of 2 hours & 50 minutes in Kathmandu, 2 hours & 43 minutes in Mahendranagar & 2 hours & 53 minutes in Bhadrapur.The board said the percentage of the eclipse on the Sun in Kathmandu & Mahendranagar would be 39 while its percentage on the Sun in Bhadrapur will be 36.Watch exclusive video report right here:











