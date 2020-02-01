









































Found such a case was found .. Instantly see .. Is it possible to trap Bahagya Neupane?The authorised distributor of Bridgestone tyres for Nepal, has officially inaugurated Bridgestone Sales and Service (SS) Outlet, in Gyaneshwor.The outlet is the first-of-its-kind dedicated tyre sales and service centre that offers world-class services under one roof, as per a press release.

With its stateof-the-art service centre, the outlet offers services like digital tyre-health diagnostics, wheel alignment with international standard two-step scissor lift, wheel balancing, nitrogen inflation, tyre change, fitment and rotation.The company is also preparing to offer additional services like changing mobile and battery, AC gas and many more in the coming days.

& In the long run the company has plans to do a feasibility study across other regions of the country and accordingly set up more such service centres.Bridgestone was established in 1931 with its corporate headquarters based in Tokyo, Japan.West Indies left-handed batsman Christopher Henry Gayle is all set to feature for Pokhara Rhinos in the upcoming Everest Premier League (EPL) Cricket Tournament to be held in Kathmandu.Organising a press meet today, Pokhara Rhinos owner Deepa Agarawal said, “EPL success motivated us to convince one of the best T-20 players and legend of the game, Chris Gayle, to feature in EPL.”

“It is not yet clear how many matches Gayle will play during the EPL season, ” Agarwal shared.EPL Managing Director Aamir Akhtar said, “It took us around six to seven months to convince Gayle to play in upcoming EPL tournament in Nepal.”

Many legends of the game including Devon Smith of West Indies is set to play for Bhairahawa Gladiators, former Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga has signed for Lalitpur Patriots and Afghanistan’s top-order batsman and wicket-keeper Mohamed Shahzad is set to feature for Chitwan Tigers during this EPL season.Watch full video along with presentar Bhagya Neupane right here:











