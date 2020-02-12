



































The World Health Organization said the official name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus is Covid-19, BBC reported.Talking to reporters in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We now have a name for the disease and it’s Covid-19.”

The virus has been named after the death toll from it crossed 1,000. Tens of thousands of people have been already infected.Meanwhile Dr Ghebreyesus called on the world to fight the new virus as aggressively as possible.

The virus itself has been designated SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.Researchers have been calling for an official name to avoid confusion and stigmatization of any group or country.We are a team of dedicated, vibrant, professional, experienced & energetic people putting our efforts to set new dawn in the field of online journalism.

We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.

We are always committed to bring the news instantly when it crops out.We highly evaluate & provide comprehensive reporting & commentary on the politics, business, culture, travel, fashion, sports & education of Nepal in an attractive & elegant manner.











Related