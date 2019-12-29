



































Flag of Nepal flailing on the world famous Towers, thus reflected Nepal Visit Nepal 2020.Traffic police in Sudurpashim Province have brought out a safe journey plan targeting visit Nepal year 2020. Province Traffic Police Office Attariya unveiled special system in a bid to ensure safe journey for tourists & facilitate them to reach their destinations easily.

Under the programme the traffic police have paid serious attention to sensitive areas.According to traffic police sample traffic police board will be put up in sensitive areas from the safety & security point of view.

SP Lokendra Shrestha in Sudurpaschim Traffic Police Office said traffic police would be deployed to welcome tourists in different border areas including Kailali.

He informed tourists would be welcomed at Mitranagar Customs of Kailali & Gaddachauki border of Kanchanpur.

He added police would carry out security check in the border areas. Chief at Kanchanpur District Traffic Police Office Inspector Prakash KC said special security was managed for tourists arriving in the country.

It is said province & local governments have yet to plan any programme to facilitate tourists.











