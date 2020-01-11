









































At least 2 people lost their lives & 17 others sustained injuries in a bus accident near Thanimai of Ghiring Rural Municipality 3 of Tanahun district on Friday.The Tanahun District Police Office identified the deceased as Muna Thapa, 20 & Nanai Maya Gurung 42 of Ghising Rural Municipality 1 & 3 respectively.

According to DPO Spokes person & Deputy Superintendent of Police Leela Raj Lamichhane, among the deceased Muna died on the spot & Nani Maya Gurung breath her last while under going treatment at the Pokhara-based Fishtail Hospital today.He further said all the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara.As many as 26 persons were on board the bus heading to Pokhara from Rampur of Palpa district before plunging 40 metres down the road killing 2 & injuring 17 others this afternoon.Police said the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high uncontrollable speed on a rural road.

Meanwhile further investigation is under way.Watch exclusive video report along with news right here:











