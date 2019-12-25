



































Nepal keeps hold of its 18th position in the latest International Cricket Council Men's 1 Day International rankings.

Nepal has a rating of 19 with 152 points in weighted eight matches as per the new ranking chart.It slid to the 18th position from 17th in last month's ranking.The United Arab Emirates & Papua New Guinea respectively hold the 19th & 20th positions with ratings of nine & zero.

They are the only 2 countries behind Nepal in the ICC rankings.

England holds the top most position with an assigned rating of 125 with 6,745 points while India, New Zealand, Australia & South Africa respectively.

We highly evaluate & provide comprehensive reporting & commentary on the politics, business, culture, travel, fashion, sports & education of Nepal in an attractive & elegant manner.

We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.











