



































Paddy production which had increased for the last 3 consecutive years has fallen by 1.05% to 5.55 million metric tonnes in the current fiscal year.As per the paddy output statistics released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Live stock Development today production of the cereal crop stood at 5.55 million metric tonnes this year against the record high production of 5.61 million metric tonnes last year.

Issuing a press statement MoALD has cited the reason for the slight drop in production of paddy to delay in plantation of the crop delayed monsoon army worms infestation among others.The drop in paddy production however has largely been attributed to supply of faulty Garima brand paddy that did not yield rice grains across the country including in Chitwan, Rautahat, Nawalparasi, Nuwakot, Lamjung, Gorkha & Tanahun districts.

The Garima brand paddy was planted across 1,500 hectares of land affecting production of almost 8,500 tonnes of paddy.Compared to the last fiscal year paddy production has dropped in Province two Province three Gandaki Province & Lumbini Province while the output of the cereal crop has increased slightly in other provinces.

Paddy production has increased by 0.6% each in Province one & Karnali Province to 1.24 million tonnes & 134,407 metric tonnes respectively.

Similarly paddy out put has increased by 6.7% compared to last year’s production in Sudurpaschim Province to 646,059 metric tonnes. However production of the crop this year dropped by 5% to 1.42 million tonnes in Province two & 2.2% to 510,210 metric tonnes in Province three & 4.4% to 408,737 tonnes in Gandaki Province & 0.3% to 1.18 million tonnes in Lumbini Province as per MoALD.











