









































Iran's foreign minister says the US had declined to issue him a visa to attend United Nations meetings in New York amid the tensions sparked by an American drone strike killing a top Iranian general.Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment Tuesday as the country prepared to bury Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani Zarif speaking in Tehran said: “They fear that someone comes to the US & reveals realities.”The US State Department has not commented on Zarif’s visa request.

The US as the host of the UN head quarters is supposed to allow foreign officials to attend such meetings.THIS IS A MAJOR NEWS UPDATE.

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to set ablaze places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a US airstrike last week sparking cries from the crowd of supporters of Death to Israel!Republic demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.

Mourners in Kerman dressed in black carried posters bearing the image of Soleimani a man whose slaying prompted Iran’s supreme leader to weep over his casket on Monday as a crowd said by police to be in the millions filled Tehran streets.

Although there was no independent estimate aerial footage & Associated Press journalists suggested a turn out of at least 1 million & the throngs were visible on satellite images of Tehran taken Monday.Watch full news right here:











