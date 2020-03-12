Daily News

The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection Management has taken action against a medical pharmacy based in Baneshwor for creating an artificial shortage of surgical goods.The Department fined the medical pharmacy Rs 200,000 for hiking the price of masks and other surgical items.
Earlier, a complaint had been lodged at the Department accusing the pharmacy of fleecing a customer by taking Rs 120 for a mask worth Rs 20.The Department has taken action against the Department in accordance with the Section 38 (E) and 39 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2018, reads the press note issued by the Department.
On the other hand, Paris St Germain put their Champions League last-16 traumas behind them as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals although no fans were in the stadium to witness the achievement.Neymar & Juan Bernat scored before halftime to secure a 3-2 aggregate win for PSG after a game played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, which has infected 2,281 people and killed 48 in France.
The result eased painful memories of 2017, when PSG were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate by Barcelona after letting slip a 4-0 advantage, and of last season when they lost to Manchester United on away goals after a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.The French champions reached the last eight for the first time since 2016 as Dortmund finished with 10 men following Emre Can’s sending-off in the dying minutes.Over 3,000 ultra fans gathered near the Parc des Princes before kickoff after being granted authorisation by the police – demonstrations being considered an exemption to the ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 as French authorities try to contain the coronavirus, which has infected 2,281 people and killed 48.
They lit firework and their chants could be overheard in the stadium before, during, and after the game as the players went to the top of the Auteuil stand to cheer with them.“Our only virus is Paris SG,” a banner in the empty arena read.“It was a perfect game,” said centre back Marquinhos, who with Presnel Kimpembe marshalled the PSG defence.“We now need to keep the same mindset for the remainder of the competition.”
PSG were without captain Thiago Silva, who had not fully recovered from a hamstring injury, while Kylian Mbappe started on the bench after suffering from a sore throat.The French side dominated possession and had the first clear chance when Edinson Cavani’s cross shot from Di Maria’s through ball was deflected by keeper Roman Buerki.