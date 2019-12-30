









































Evidence found in Hema’s husband’s room.Cane farmers from across the country have gathered in Kathmandu & have been staging protests against the delayed payment of out standing dues from sugar mills. Organising a protest event in Maitighar today farmers said that they were compelled to start the protests as sugar mills were reluctant to issue almost Rs 1.5 billion pending dues to farmers.

Farmers who had been staging protests in their respective districts against the delayed payment for their produce have shifted their protest movement to the Capital this time citing that the government was reluctant to address farmers concerns.“The crushing of new sugar cane is soon to start.

However sugar mills have not cleared the payment for last year’s cane to farmers.

We were forced to launch protests in Kathmandu as the government is doing nothing to ensure that farmers get their payments on time” informed Kapil Muni Mainali president of Nepal Sugarcane Producers federation.According to him farmers who number in the thousands are tired of visiting different sugar mills & government offices seeking payments of their products.

As their concerns remain unaddressed farmers not only staged a protest in Maitighar today but also organised a sit-in programme in front of Singha Durbar to pressurise the government. Farmers have claimed that different sugar mills have not released Rs 1.34 billion to farmers.

Among the various sugar mills Annapurna Sugar Mill has yet to issue payment worth Rs 50 million.

This particular sugar mill according to farmers has not issued regular payments of cane for the last 5 years.

Similarly Sri Ram Sugar Mill has not paid almost Rs 420 million to cane farmers since the last 3 years.











