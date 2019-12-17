



































Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today directed Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal, Minister of Physical Infrastructure & Transport Basanta Kumar Nemwang & officials concerned to come up with an action plan to control the increasing number of road accidents across the country.The PM today called a meeting to find a solution to the increasing road accidents in the country of late.

The prime minister directed the home minister the minister of physical infrastructure & transport secretary at home ministry secretary at Ministry of Physical Infrastructure & Transport, chief of Nepal Police, Traffic Police head, director generals of Department of Roads & Department of Transport management to make people follow traffic rules & improve the condition of roads.“After reading the news about an infant losing its mother in a road accident yesterday I have not been able to eat & sleep properly.

We are losing a large number of skillful human resources in road accidents. Many children & elderly have been left alone to fend for themsleves.

To stop all this we must come up with an action plan” said Oli.PM Oli directed the bodies concerned to provide training to drivers of public vehicle.He also the directed the authorities concerned to conduct written tests & trials for driving licence in a fair manner.

“Do not allow public vehicles to carry passengers more than the capacity & do not issue permit to ply the roads that are not safe or are still under construction” he instructed.The prime minister also directed them to strictly adopt road safety measures to avoid road accidents. Further, PM Oli urged the ministries & their subordinate bodies to form an investigation committee to find out the real causes behind the increasing number of road accidents & submit a report along with recommendations.











