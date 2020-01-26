









































Corona Virus: China, Kamila Suri Dodger Build World Thousand Hospital in 7 Days

.These organisations urged the ruling Nepal Communist Party to reconsider Sapkota’s candidacy.NCP should reconsider Sapkota’s nomination as speaker of the Parliament until there is thorough & independent investigation the organisations said.Sapkota has been accused of involvement in the abduction & murder of Arjun Lama in 2005 in Kavre.

The case is a subject of proceedings before the Supreme Court of Nepal.“Nepal authorities should not appoint to high office people under investigation for human rights abuses when they could interfere with investigation” said Audrey Oettli programme manager at TRIAL International.“Such appointments are yet another illustration of the government’s unwillingness to demonstrate basic commitment to holding perpetrators of conflict-era rights abuses accountable.”

In March 2008 the Supreme Court directed the police to register a case against Sapkota for abducting & killing Lama & investigate. Police did not comply.The organisations said that in 2010 Australia & the US rejected visa applications from Sapkota due to allegations of serious human rights violations.These organisations reminded that when Sapkota was appointed information & communications minister in May 2011 the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had issued a statement expressing concern, saying that states have a responsibility to ensure that a person is fully cleared after thorough investigation before any appointment to a high public office is announced.“The government & political parties in Nepal are increasingly showing they are unwilling, even incapable of delivering truth justice & reparations to conflict victims” said Biraj Patnaik South Asia Director at Amnesty International.

While chhaupadi is omnipresent in Sudurpaschim Province of the country, Gaumul Rural Municipality in Bajura has statistically zero chhau sheds.

We aim to bring the reality accessible for all & bring the people together for social, economical & political transformation.Ministry of Federal Affairs & General Administration has directed all the local levels to strictly enforce the provisions of Tobacco Product (Control and Regulatory) Act-2011, with regard to smoking in public places and advertisement of tobacco products in various forms.A decision of the Council of Ministers on 24 January 2018, had designated the assistant chief district officers and chief administrative officers of local levels as inspectors to inspect whether or not anyone was violating the provisions of this law and consuming tobacco or smoking in public places. The concerned chief district officer is the authority to hear and decide the cases filed by inspectors under the act.

An official at Planning and Monitoring Section of the MoFAGA said a circular was issued to the local levels to carry out the responsibilities assigned to the chief administrative officers in coordination with the concerned assistant CDOs. Secretariat of the Health Tax Fund, under the Ministry of Health and Population, had written to MoFAGA to facilitate efforts to enforce the anti-tobacco provisions last week.Despite legal provisions in place, the ban on smoking in public places and advertisement of tobacco products in the form of wall painting and posters remains ineffective.

The act also bars smoking in public places.Earlier, the authorities in association with police had started cracking down on those smoking in public places in Kathmandu valley and other districts, but the move fizzled out.













