















































Social activist Bishnu Gurung today donated books along with a book case to female inmates in Kaski prison, Pokhara, on the occasion of International Women's Day.Speaking during the handing-over of the donated items at the prison today, Gurung said female inmates in the prison were discriminated as male blocks had libraries.

She hoped the books would promote reading culture among the inmates.“Only male blocks having libraries clearly speaks of discriminatory mindset of the state against women. I hope female inmates will find it easy to spend their time in confinement by reading books and enhancing their knowledge,” she said.

On the occasion, prison Chief Ganesh Gautam said the prison administration was thinking of providing some skill oriented trainings to female inmates."We're talking with some organisations as to whether female inmates could be trained on culinary skills, so that they could utilize skills learnt here for income-generation once they are freed," said Gautam.

