

















































Minister for Finance Yubaraj Khatiwada, who was recently accorded the responsibility of Communication and Information Technology Ministry following the then Minister Gokul Baskota’s resignation, appeared for his first press-meet as the government spokesperson today.On one of the reporters’ question regarding his reappointment given that the completion of his tenure as a National Assembly member is fast approaching, Khatiwada responded that he would see the mediapersons again on March 4, which has been scheduled as the day of his re-swearing-in. “I would not like to elaborate much on this matter. Let me just say that I will see you on March 4 on my reappointment.”

Government Spokesperson Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada addressing mediapersons at the weekly press-meet in Singhadurbar on February 27, 2020. Photo: Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

It would be worthwhile to note that the top-tier of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is being widely scrutinised from early this week over the issue of forming a taskforce to amend the constitution to make National Assembly members eligible for the post of prime minister. The matter was raised in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Secretariat meeting. The proposal aimed at serving the interests of NCP Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam, who recently told party leaders that he would accept the party’s proposal to become an NA member only if the constitution was amended to make Upper House members eligible for the post of prime minister.

On Wednesday, a secretariat meeting of the party decided to nominate Gautam replacing the current Finance Minister Khatiwada whose two-years tenure expires on March 3.

While Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his deputy, Minister for Defence, Ishwar Pokhrel are batting for Khatiwada’s continuity, differences emerged after other members of the secretariat stood together to decide on Gautam’s name.



