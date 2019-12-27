



































Chinese team builds tunnel route to Rasuwagadhi, Chinese team in Nuwakot.At a time when the entire country is gearing up to welcome a record number of visitors during the upcoming Visit Nepal Year 2020 a decision to ban Indian number plate vehicles in Pokhara 1 of the most visited tourism destinations in the country during the New Year & Christmas celebrations has created quite a controversy. According to sources the decision to ban Indian vehicles during Christmas & New Year was taken by Pokhara Tourism Council in consultation with the District Administration of Kaski with a view to easing traffic congestion.

Meanwhile the decision has drawn mixed reactions from tourism entrepreneurs.Former chairperson of Western Regional Hotel Association Hari Gaire described the decision taken on the eve of the visit year as fatal.

“Besides Indian vehicles vehicles from other countries also arrive here so what do we really want to suggest by singling out Indian vehicles & banning them?” he asked.According to Chief District Officer Ramesh KC the ban will be lifted once the traffic police are ready to manage the congestion resulting from influx of foreign vehicles.

The council has requested Indian visitors to cooperate with the temporary provision & urged them to use local vehicles.The controversial decision has even prompted Indian media to cover the news.

Pokhara Tourism Council Chairperson Chiranjivi Pokharel defended the decision citing the positive effects the decision would have on the local business of travel agencies entrepreneurs & cabbies.

“Only public vehicles have been banned not private ones” he explained.“Indian vehicles don’t know the parking system & routes here & will naturally cause traffic problem” he said.

“We’ll take another decision whether to lift the ban after Christmas & the New Year following consultation with stake holders” he added.











