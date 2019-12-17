



































China’s motorcycle gifts to Nepal police! Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today directed Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal, Minister of Physical Infrastructure & Transport Basanta Kumar Nemwang & officials concerned to come up with an action plan to control the increasing number of road accidents across the country.The PM today called a meeting to find a solution to the increasing road accidents in the country of late.

The prime minister directed the home minister the minister of physical infrastructure & transport secretary at home ministry secretary at Ministry of Physical Infrastructure & Transport, chief of Nepal Police, Traffic Police head, director generals of Department of Roads & Department of Transport management to make people follow traffic rules & improve the condition of roads.“After reading the news about an infant losing its mother in a road accident yesterday I have not been able to eat & sleep properly.

We are losing a large number of skillful human resources in road accidents. Many children & elderly have been left alone to fend for themsleves.

To stop all this we must come up with an action plan” said Oli.PM Oli directed the bodies concerned to provide training to drivers of public vehicle.He also the directed the authorities concerned to conduct written tests & trials for driving licence in a fair manner.

“Do not allow public vehicles to carry passengers more than the capacity & do not issue permit to ply the roads that are not safe or are still under construction” he instructed.The prime minister also directed them to strictly adopt road safety measures to avoid road accidents. Further, PM Oli urged the ministries & their subordinate bodies to form an investigation committee to find out the real causes behind the increasing number of road accidents & submit a report along with recommendations.

Police have initiated action against the driver responsible for killing a woman who was walking on the foot path near the gates of Budhanilkantha school on Saturday morning.Prithvi Malla 21 was driving under influence as the car he was driving Ba 14 Cha 6123 hit the pedestrian at 8:00 am.

He has been charged with Sawari gyaan Mudda Vehicular Homicide under the Motor Vehicles & Trasport Management act 2049 BS 1993 AD according to Maharajgunj Police Circle.The victim, Lila Devkota 38 was pronounced dead after preliminary examinations at the Upendra Devkota Memorial National Institute of Neurological & allied Sciences which is around 4 kilometres away from the site of the incident.

Chief of the Circle, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh Lamsal told that Malla’s friend who was present in the car at the time of the accident was also rounded up for investigation but has now been released.

The friend has been identified as Karish Maskey.It has also been learnt that 2 females who were seated on the passenger seat fled the scene immediately as the incident happened. According to Krishna Deuja an eye witness a female passenger was seated next to Malla while Maskey & another female were seated on the back seat of the car.

As soon as the accident happened the 2 women were rushed out of the car by Malla & Maskey & they fled the scene immediately.Police arrived at the scene within 5 minutes however, the 2 passengers had already been moved.

“They held the 2 men Deuja added. Ganga Gurung another witness who works in the area, also added that a bike parked in a servicing garage near by had also been hit by the car.We probed the DSP regarding the 2 women passengers to which he first responded that they have been contacted but later refused to divulge any details.“We cannot reveal any further information regarding this case.” The details of the incident were first reported by Thaha Khabar Online.











Related