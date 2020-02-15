















































Car Launches New Lassa Today | The image on the cart starts with a new chapter – Sanepa Prakaran.“A pragmatic approach would have been to embrace minimum democratic values and discuss the content of the bill with stakeholders before pushing it to the Parliament rather than holding the discussion after provoking an outrage,” opposition Nepali Congress leader Udaya Shumsher Rana said. “A greater emphasis on consensus not only builds public confidence in the system but saves the government’s time, because legislation drafting process is lengthy and controversies will only consume more time. The time saved can be used to deal with other pressing issues.”

PM Oli, who has been projecting himself as a leader with vision, needs to understand that not everything is well in the country. The economy, for example, is facing severe headwinds because of slowdown in the construction sector, low business confidence and fall in paddy output for the first time in three years. Paddy accounts for a fifth of total agricultural production, which, in turn, accounts for more than a quarter of the gross domestic product. One of the reasons for drop in paddy output is use of faulty Garima seeds. The government has promised compensation to farmers who lost their harvest but no one has received it so far. The situation of sugarcane farmers is no different. Sugarcane farmers need to recover almost Rs 1 billion from sugar mills, which bought their produce. But they have been given only around 15 per cent of that amount despite the government’s assurance to compel sugar mills to clear all dues by January 21.

The government’s indifference towards these issues has surprised as well as annoyed many. But these examples are just the tip of the iceberg. The government has not been able to enforce its decision to compensate medical students who were overcharged by colleges, remove dust and potholes that have made commuters’ lives miserable, and enhance capital spending, which stands at 19 per cent even after over seven months into the fiscal, while none of the national pride projects has yet been completed.

What is even more surprising is the government’s inability to take action against poultry farms that destroyed six million chicks to create artificial shortage of chicken that subsequently pushed up chicken price from Rs 280 per kg to over Rs 400 within a month.If the government fails to check rising prices, it will not be able to tame inflation, which stood at 6.5 per cent in December, 0.5 per cent above annual target of six per cent.Watch another update on Lalitpur case along with video right here:











Related